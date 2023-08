Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

STEWART, TYLOR REED

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11401, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11401, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICO, JESUS

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-07-31

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41

Address: MEETEETSE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11398, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11398, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-07-31

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.