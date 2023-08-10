Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11441, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



COX, GEROLD ALLAN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11439, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



COLDIRON, ROBERT DANIEL

Age: 35

Address: WEST RICKLAND, WA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-09

Arresting Agency: NWS

LACKEY, KOLTEN JOHN

Age: 26

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-09

Arresting Agency: NWS

DAVIS, BRETT RYAN

Age: 30

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.