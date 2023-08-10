Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11441, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

COX, GEROLD ALLAN

Age: 35 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-09 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-09 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11439, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

COLDIRON, ROBERT DANIEL

Age: 35 
Address: WEST RICKLAND, WA 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: NWS

LACKEY, KOLTEN JOHN

Age: 26 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-08-09 
Arresting Agency: NWS

DAVIS, BRETT RYAN

Age: 30 
Address: RAWLINS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

