Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
OSBORNE, JASON PAUL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11441, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
COX, GEROLD ALLAN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11438, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11439, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
COLDIRON, ROBERT DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: WEST RICKLAND, WA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: NWS
LACKEY, KOLTEN JOHN
Age: 26
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: NWS
DAVIS, BRETT RYAN
Age: 30
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.