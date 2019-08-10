Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CORDOVA, ROBERT DAVID
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 12 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, THOAMS LEON
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4842, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FERNANDEZ, BRYON MATTHEW
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
