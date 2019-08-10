Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 11

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
11.2K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CORDOVA, ROBERT DAVID

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 12 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

RICHARDSON, THOAMS LEON

Age: 47 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4842, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

FERNANDEZ, BRYON MATTHEW

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR