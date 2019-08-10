Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CORDOVA, ROBERT DAVID

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 12 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, THOAMS LEON

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4842, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FERNANDEZ, BRYON MATTHEW

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



