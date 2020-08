Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court



HOLMAN, ANTHONY DARNELL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6737, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court



KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6732, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6734, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6733, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6735, CASH, $1263, Court: OTHER

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6732, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



