Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JAMES, CHASE STEPHON
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILER, THERA LEANNE
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6743, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
CELIS, SONIA L
Age: 29
Address: FREEDOM, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6742, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11
Released: 2020-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARBLE, MADISEN MORNING
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11
Released: 2020-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
