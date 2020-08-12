Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAMES, CHASE STEPHON

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SILER, THERA LEANNE

Age: 41 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-11 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6743, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

CELIS, SONIA L

Age: 29 
Address: FREEDOM, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6742, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 39 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11 
Released: 2020-08-11 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARBLE, MADISEN MORNING

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11 
Released: 2020-08-11 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

