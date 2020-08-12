Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAMES, CHASE STEPHON

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SILER, THERA LEANNE

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult Status: PENDING, Bond: #6743, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



CELIS, SONIA L

Age: 29

Address: FREEDOM, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6742, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-08-11

Released: 2020-08-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARBLE, MADISEN MORNING

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-11

Released: 2020-08-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



