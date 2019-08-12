Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BROSH, MATTHEW TROY
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4846, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
OAKLEY, RAUL RAY
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-11
Released: 2019-08-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4847, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
