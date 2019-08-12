Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BROSH, MATTHEW TROY

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4846, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



OAKLEY, RAUL RAY

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-08-11

Released: 2019-08-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4847, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: