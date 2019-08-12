Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

BROSH, MATTHEW TROY

Age: 44 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4846, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

OAKLEY, RAUL RAY

Age: 64 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-11 
Released: 2019-08-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4847, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

