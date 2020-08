Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FERGUSON, KIMBERLY JEAN

Age: 57

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6752, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6752, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRITCHARD, SCOTT

Age: 50

Address: RANIER, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AVERETT, BRETT HOWARD

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PHIFER, SABLE D

Age: 29

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SJOSTROM, KIANA JADE

Age: 19

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6749, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-12

Released: 2020-08-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



