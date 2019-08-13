Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUNKER, NICHLOAS REED
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
ELMORE, ERICA LEE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
