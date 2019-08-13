Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUNKER, NICHLOAS REED

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court



ELMORE, ERICA LEE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2019-08-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



