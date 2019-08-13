Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

MCALISTER, COLIN SCOTT

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4853, CASH, $3000, Court: District Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DUNKER, NICHLOAS REED

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4851, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

ELMORE, ERICA LEE

Age: 33 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
 Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

