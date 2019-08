Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUNDELL, ELIJAH JOHN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, TANYA

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 40

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4859, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: District Court



SORLIE, KENNETH DEAN

Age: 69

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-08-13

Released: 2019-08-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUKOSKI, STANLEY CLAYTON

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-13

Released: 2019-08-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4860, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



