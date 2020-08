Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SWENSEN, MCKENZIE MARIE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court



GREENE, JAMES TYLER

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #6773, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



BOZNER, MAX FRANK

Age: 47

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #6772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCIDO, MANUEL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #6769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6768, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



REID, ALANNAH DEL

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6767, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



SLOAT, MARIA L

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6765, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2020-08-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: , Bond: #6766, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



