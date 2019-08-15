Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN

Age: 31 
Address: APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft of Services – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

