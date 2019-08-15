Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN
Age: 31
Address: APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft of Services – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4870, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
