Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
FOLKS, LAWRENCE BENJAMIN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree – Actor >= 17, Victim 13-15, at Least 4 Yr Difference
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-08-14
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-17
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.