Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FOLKS, LAWRENCE BENJAMIN

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP 
Booking Date: 2023-08-14 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree – Actor >= 17, Victim 13-15, at Least 4 Yr Difference
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-08-14 
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-17 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

