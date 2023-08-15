Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FOLKS, LAWRENCE BENJAMIN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-08-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree – Actor >= 17, Victim 13-15, at Least 4 Yr Difference Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-08-14

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-17

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.