Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings



HADDEN, COLTER

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #6783, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6783, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



ADAMS, CODY DEE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HUGHES, JONATHAN RAY

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Trespass (Enter Car or Building) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6780, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



WECKWERTH, DARIAN BRADLEY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6779, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #6779, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6776, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6777, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



MATHIS, JEREMY W

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #6775, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



