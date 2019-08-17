Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4881, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT

Age: 24

Address: SINCLAIR, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-08-16

Scheduled Release: 2019-08-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, BRANDON R

Age: 30

Address: SHADY COVE, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

WARREN, RONNIE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-08-16

Scheduled Release: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-08-16

Scheduled Release: 2019-08-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-16

Released: 2019-08-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4880, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER



HILTY, SIERRA ANN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-16

Released: 2019-08-16

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRUITT, COLTON

Age: 28

Address: GARVIN, OK

Booking: 2019-08-16

Released: 2019-08-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



