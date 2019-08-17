Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4881, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: SINCLAIR, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, BRANDON R
Age: 30
Address: SHADY COVE, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
WARREN, RONNIE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-16
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4880, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER
HILTY, SIERRA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-16
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRUITT, COLTON
Age: 28
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking: 2019-08-16
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
