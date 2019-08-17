Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 17

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
870
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE

Age: 38 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4881, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT

Age: 24 
Address: SINCLAIR, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
 Scheduled Release: 2019-08-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SMITH, BRANDON R

Age: 30 
Address: SHADY COVE, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-16 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

WARREN, RONNIE

Age: 50 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION 
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-16 
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4880, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER

HILTY, SIERRA ANN

Age: 19 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-16 
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PRUITT, COLTON

Age: 28 
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking: 2019-08-16 
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

