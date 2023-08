Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE

Age: 32

Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLRED, CARLINE MICHELLE

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #11468, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court



SEAVERS, ERIC MICHAEL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11467, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEVER, DEBRA JOYCE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11466, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALES, JOSHUA JOE

Age: 39

Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER VINCENT

Age: 49

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.