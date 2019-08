Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHATLEY, GREG LEE

Age: 32

Address: JOHN DAY, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4891, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Upon Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #4890, SURETY OR CASH, $2045, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WECKWERTH, DARIAN BRADLEY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4886, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAILONI, DAKOTA CHALIZA

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4887, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-08-18

Released: 2019-08-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4888, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: