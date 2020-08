Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PACHECO, AARON MICHAEL

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6795, CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



VESTAL, MARIANO ISSAC

Age: 20

Address: MARYSVILLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6793, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAKEFIELD, JAMES ALLEN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Child Abuse – Actor is Adult and at Least 6 Yrs Older than Victim (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6792, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEHAR, JUSTIN JAMES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6790, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLORES HERNANDEZ, MAURICIO

Age: 33

Address: SAN JOSE, CA

Booking: 2020-07-18

Released: 2020-08-18

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection, 2 counts Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6617, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6617, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 41

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking: 2020-08-18

Released: 2020-08-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #6794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



