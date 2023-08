Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BRENT, WYATT JAMES

Age: 18

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11480, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

HEWITT, BAILEY PRECIOUS

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11479, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11478, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



WINDERS, ADEN LEE

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSEN, RANDY

Age: 71

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



BONNER, ANTHONY FILECCIA

Age: 53

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11476, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROSEGHINI, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-08-18

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-21

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOTELLO ROJAS, ERICK

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-08-18

Released: 2023-08-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11473, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, ALLYXIS DANIELLE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-08-18

Released: 2023-08-18

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: RSPD

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.