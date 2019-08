Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 1st

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GILES, TAMARA SUE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4777, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4777, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court



MASON, JOHNNY MIKE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HAECK, WILLIAM JOHN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #4776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, JOSHUA PHIL

Age: 44

Address: EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

LOWREY, SERENITY SHY ANN

Age: 20

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4773, CASH, $990, Court: RS Municipal Court



VAZQUEZ, BRITTANY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4771, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-31

Released: 2019-07-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4775, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



