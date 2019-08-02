Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MUNIZ, EDWIN ALEXIS

Age: 23 
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4785, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL JAMES

Age: 19 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4787, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31 
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Color of Lighting Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

SLAUGH, RYAN EDWARD

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4784, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BERNAL, JOSEPH SAMUEL

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-01 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 21 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-01 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

