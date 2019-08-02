Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MUNIZ, EDWIN ALEXIS
Age: 23
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4785, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL JAMES
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4787, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 31
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court
SLAUGH, RYAN EDWARD
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4784, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BERNAL, JOSEPH SAMUEL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: