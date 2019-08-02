Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MUNIZ, EDWIN ALEXIS

Age: 23

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4785, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL JAMES

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4787, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 31

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court



SLAUGH, RYAN EDWARD

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4784, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BERNAL, JOSEPH SAMUEL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



