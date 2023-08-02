Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
STRAND, JOHN RALPH
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-08-01
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.