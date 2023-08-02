Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

STRAND, JOHN RALPH

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-08-01

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.