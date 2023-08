Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HABERMAN, DANTE LEO

Age: 22

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11488, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUCERO BOBROFF, JACQUELYN

Age: 30

Address: MESILLA PARK, NM

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11487, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LINCOLN, ADAM DAVID

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11486, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOLLERE, TROY MICHAEL

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LYTLE, CLIFTON J

Age: 65

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11484, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11484, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRAMER, STEPHAN J

Age: 56

Address: TROY, NH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operate Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment Status: PENDING, Bond: #11483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOTO, ALONSO MURILLO

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.