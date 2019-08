Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MORENO, RODOLFO

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSTROWIECKI, GERALD DENNIS

Age: 56

Address: DEER BORN, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TALLMAN, ABIGAIL ANNE

Age: 22

Address: LINGLE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: #4895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOTT, TAD JAMES

Age: 30

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking: 2019-08-19

Released: 2019-08-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4896, CASH, $455, Court: OTHER



