Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HICKSON, KEVIN ALAN

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



STROH, JASON

Age: 36

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #4909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYERLY, BRAD LEE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Traffic-Control Device Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #4905, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, AMANDA ROSE

Age: 35

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4904, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



VERLEY, KARA MARIE

Age: 25

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HUTCHINSON, ROSETTA M

Age: 42

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MOSS, JADEN S

Age: 22

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4903, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CAIN, NICOLE ANN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ATHERTON, NOAH JAMES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: