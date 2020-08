Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WILSON, GERAL ARLO

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: #6801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6802, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LOZA, ANTHONY FLOYD

Age: 31

Address: BANNING, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCROGHAM, RAYMOND CURTIS

Age: 42

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #6800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent Status: PENDING, Bond: #6800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN

Age: 36

Address: LAKE ISABELLA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, KERI KAE

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6798, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



