Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

HUMPHREY, TAUREAN LASHONE

Age: 37

Address: MOODY, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRENIER, BRANDON

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



