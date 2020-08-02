Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HUMPHREY, TAUREAN LASHONE
Age: 37
Address: MOODY, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRENIER, BRANDON
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
