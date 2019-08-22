Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: , Bond: #4922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRONE, ZACKARY K

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call

Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #4921, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HESTER, WAYNE DEAN

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEMOINE, BRANDON KERRY

Age: 38

Address: MOREAUVILLE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SURINE, FRANKLIN L

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-22

Released: 2019-08-20

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: