Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
4.9K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS

Age: 20 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2019-08-21 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: , Bond: #4922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KRONE, ZACKARY K

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
  • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: #4921, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HESTER, WAYNE DEAN

Age: 49 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEMOINE, BRANDON KERRY

Age: 38 
Address: MOREAUVILLE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SURINE, FRANKLIN L

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-22 
Released: 2019-08-20
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR