Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: , Bond: #4922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRONE, ZACKARY K
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #4921, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HESTER, WAYNE DEAN
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEMOINE, BRANDON KERRY
Age: 38
Address: MOREAUVILLE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SURINE, FRANKLIN L
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-22
Released: 2019-08-20
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4729, SURETY OR CASH, $1960, Court: RS Municipal Court
