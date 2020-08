Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRAFT, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #6813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #6813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: , Bond: #6813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUNDY, CLINTON JACKY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6811, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court



SOLIS CAMPOS, JOHAN GREGOR

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6810, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUMBRUNNEN, TRAVIS CHADWICK

Age: 45

Address: HENDERSON, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HULSE, KIMBERLY ANN

Age: 40

Address: MUSCATINE, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FADLING, WYATT LLOYD

Age: 18

Address: METFORD, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6805, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6807, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6806, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



