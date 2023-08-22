Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VALENZUELA, SUSAN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STAHL, AMANDA
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-08-21
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11496, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.