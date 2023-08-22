Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VALENZUELA, SUSAN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAHL, AMANDA

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-21

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11496, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.