Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VALENZUELA, SUSAN

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-22 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11497, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STAHL, AMANDA

Age: 37 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-08-21 
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-24 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11496, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kenny, Curly & Stallone

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Kenny, Curly & Stallone

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19