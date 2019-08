Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MIRBEKOV, ERKINBEK

Age: 28

Address: MANCHESTER CTR, VT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4934, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAYE, PAMLA

Age: 63

Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STEVENSON, SHANNON EDWARD

Age: 44

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Scheduled Release: 2019-08-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTY, RICK DAVID

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTY, SIERRA ANN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCARTHY, CHRISTOPHER DALE

Age: 39

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: NWS

CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4923, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SURRISI, BRYAN RICHARD

Age: 25

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-22

Released: 2019-08-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HILTY, MARY ANN

Age: 64

Address: ROCKSPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-22

Released: 2019-08-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4929, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4929, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OGDEN, ASHLEY ANN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-22

Released: 2019-08-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Accessory Before the Fact Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



