Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES

Age: 27

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #6820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO TORRES, JOSE ALONSO

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, MARIO LEVI

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6819, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SORENSEN, DEAN

Age: 62

Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPIKES, DARIUS ALEXANDER

Age: 26

Address: RALEIGH, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



