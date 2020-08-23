Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES

Age: 27 
Address: EDEN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-23 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #6820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PACHECO TORRES, JOSE ALONSO

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, MARIO LEVI

Age: 46 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-23 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6819, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SORENSEN, DEAN

Age: 62 
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SPIKES, DARIUS ALEXANDER

Age: 26 
Address: RALEIGH, NC 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-22 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-22 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested on Stalking Charges

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested on Stalking Charges

#WHYoming: Sierra Nussbaum

#WHYoming: Sierra Nussbaum

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21