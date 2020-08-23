Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES
Age: 27
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #6820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO TORRES, JOSE ALONSO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6821, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, MARIO LEVI
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6819, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SORENSEN, DEAN
Age: 62
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPIKES, DARIUS ALEXANDER
Age: 26
Address: RALEIGH, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
