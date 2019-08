Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MENDEZ, VICTOR

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4940, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRAGOVICH, JARED JAMES

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IRELAND, BRANT DAVID

Age: 34

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANER, JACOB LEE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4936, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROUCH, MARK LEE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-08-23

Scheduled Release: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALTERS, ERIKA MARIE

Age: 40

Address: MANILA, UT

Booking: 2019-08-23

Released: 2019-08-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4937, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court

Speeding in School Zones – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #4937, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court



