Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TRUJILLO, JESSICA RENAE

Age: 38

Address: COVINGTON, WA

Booking: 2020-08-23

Released: 2020-08-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6822, CASH, $60, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LISSNER, PAUL JOSEPH

Age: 52

Address: DEMING, NM

Booking: 2020-08-23

Released: 2020-08-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



