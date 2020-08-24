Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TRUJILLO, JESSICA RENAE

Age: 38 
Address: COVINGTON, WA
Booking: 2020-08-23 
Released: 2020-08-23 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6822, CASH, $60, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LISSNER, PAUL JOSEPH

Age: 52 
Address: DEMING, NM
Booking: 2020-08-23 
Released: 2020-08-23 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

