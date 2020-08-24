Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
TRUJILLO, JESSICA RENAE
Age: 38
Address: COVINGTON, WA
Booking: 2020-08-23
Released: 2020-08-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6822, CASH, $60, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LISSNER, PAUL JOSEPH
Age: 52
Address: DEMING, NM
Booking: 2020-08-23
Released: 2020-08-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: