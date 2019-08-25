Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORENO, HECTOR MIGUEL

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-25 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4942, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • SEAT BELT: PASSENGER OVER 12 YRS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4943, SURETY OR CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ERICKSON, TUCKER GABE

Age: 27 
Address: COKEVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-24 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4941, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

