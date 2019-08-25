Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MORENO, HECTOR MIGUEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4942, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- SEAT BELT: PASSENGER OVER 12 YRS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4943, SURETY OR CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ERICKSON, TUCKER GABE
Age: 27
Address: COKEVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4941, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
