Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #6826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, WESTON

Age: 24

Address: LA SELVA BEACH, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZZAFFERRO, DINA JOYCE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: