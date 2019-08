Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SLAUGH, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4948, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SETZER, BRADLEY HARVEY

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Murder in the First Degree Status: PENDING, Bond: #4947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt – Intently Engages Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCQUEEN, AMBER KAY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-25

Released: 2019-08-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4946, CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



