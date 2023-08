Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HOLMES, THOMAS EDWARD

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11517, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROSSY, DAVID

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11518, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KEZIAH, MICHAEL SCOTT

Age: 51

Address: CHATTOOGA, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRISH, BOBBY JO

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11515, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11516, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



PORTILLO, PRESTON J

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11511, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11512, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

ANIMAL at large – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11513, SURETY OR CASH, $400, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court





DUGAN, ASHLEY NOELLE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





NIEDRINGHAUS, ASHLYNE MIKA

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-08-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.