Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOPPER, SHERI

Age: 50

Address: CENTRALIA, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOOD, STEVEN RONALD

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6839, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEATON, MYRON N

Age: 40

Address: SHONTO, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEI, XU

Age: 27

Address: FLUSHING, NY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #6836, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #6836, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARAHONA BENITEZ, MARGUY RAFAEL

Age: 40

Address: NAMPA, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTON, JODIRAE ALDINE

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-08-26

Released: 2020-08-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6832, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POWELL, TERRENCE LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-26

Released: 2020-08-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Open Container (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #6833, CASH, $470, Court: GR Municipal Court



