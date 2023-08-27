Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HALL, SHANTELL KATE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11520, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11522, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUNTER, ANDREAS DUVAL
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-08-26
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.