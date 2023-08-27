Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HALL, SHANTELL KATE

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-26 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11520, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-26 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11522, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUNTER, ANDREAS DUVAL

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-26 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-08-26 
Scheduled Release: 2023-08-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

