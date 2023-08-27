Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HALL, SHANTELL KATE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11520, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINNER, JEFFERY ORLANDO

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11522, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNTER, ANDREAS DUVAL

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-08-26

Scheduled Release: 2023-08-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.