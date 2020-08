Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RADAKOVICH, CLINTON DALE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6845, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCGEE, AFRIKA

Age: 25

Address: GARY, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOOD, KORNEALIUS

Age: 26

Address: BELMONT, ME

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Lamps Status: PENDING, Bond: #6843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYERLY, BRAD LEE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-08-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



SAMPLEY, DOMINIQUE JACOB

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-08-27

Scheduled Release: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HADLOCK, SPENCER JAMES

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-27

Released: 2020-08-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6842, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving with Accident Status: , Bond: #6842, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



