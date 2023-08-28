Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 28

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 35 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-28 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

GUERRA-GARCIA, REINALDO YOANDRY

Age: 33 
Address: GRESHAM, OR 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Apollo, Shadow & Angel

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Apollo, Shadow & Angel

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26

Postgame Thoughts: A New Era of Tiger Football Starts With a Bang

Postgame Thoughts: A New Era of Tiger Football Starts With a Bang