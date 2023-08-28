Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
GUERRA-GARCIA, REINALDO YOANDRY
Age: 33
Address: GRESHAM, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.