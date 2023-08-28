Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



GUERRA-GARCIA, REINALDO YOANDRY

Age: 33

Address: GRESHAM, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



