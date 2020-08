Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6854, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 25

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRAND, MICHAEL

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE Status: PENDING, Bond: #6853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #6853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, PAIGE KATHLEEN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE Status: PENDING, Bond: #6852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #6852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WATKINS, JONATHAN TYLER

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6849, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6848, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6848, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STASSINOS, TRISTAN HARRY

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, TROY DEAN

Age: 47

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking: 2020-08-28

Released: 2020-08-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



