Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TOVAR, RAYMOND

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARMON, JARED ALAN

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11533, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #11533, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLRED, CARLINE MICHELLE

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RODRIGUEZ GAMBOA, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 28

Address: ORLANDO, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11525, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MITCHELL, DANIEL EDMUND

Age: 42

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11528, CASH, $750, Court: OTHER

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11527, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.