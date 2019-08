Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BUMGARDNER, LAYNE TAYLOR

Age: 21

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4794, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SWANSON, ASHLIEGH EMMA

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4793, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4793, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



BAUTISTA, PORFIRIO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4795, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



HERNANDEZ, JASMIN SARA

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4791, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4791, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HICKS, ROYAL LAYNE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #4792, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOGATAJ, KARLEE JO

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4790, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOORE, SANDY L

Age: 58

Address: TRACY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4788, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MICKELSEN, AMY LYNE

Age: 40

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: NWS

JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: NWS

FLOYD, DONALD ROY

Age: 48

Address: SUMMERAL, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4789, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



