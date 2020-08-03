Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WINN, WILLIAM RUSSELL

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6694, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



OWENS, ASHLEY NIKEYA

Age: 24

Address: ANN ARBOR, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR



