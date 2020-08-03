Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WINN, WILLIAM RUSSELL
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6694, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
OWENS, ASHLEY NIKEYA
Age: 24
Address: ANN ARBOR, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR
