Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WINN, WILLIAM RUSSELL

Age: 42 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-03 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6694, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

OWENS, ASHLEY NIKEYA

Age: 24 
Address: ANN ARBOR, MI 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-08-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR

