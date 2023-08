Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GEORGE, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11407, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





HOLLOWAY, LUCAS JAMES

Age: 40

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11408, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11406, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11406, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court





COOK, NICHOLAS ARTHUR

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11405, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Licensing of Dogs and Cats – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11403, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #11404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OGDEN, CAMERON LANE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: KNOWINGLY BEATS OR INJURES ANIMAL – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.