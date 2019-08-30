Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4972, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4973, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
TURNER, JIMALOU
Age: 47
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROBERG, FARRELL SCOTT
Age: 61
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking: 2019-08-29
Released: 2019-08-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4967, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4968, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT C
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: