Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4972, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN

Age: 30 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4973, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

TURNER, JIMALOU

Age: 47 
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 49 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-29 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROBERG, FARRELL SCOTT

Age: 61 
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking: 2019-08-29 
Released: 2019-08-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4967, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4968, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT C

