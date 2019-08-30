Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4972, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #4973, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



TURNER, JIMALOU

Age: 47

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-08-29

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROBERG, FARRELL SCOTT

Age: 61

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking: 2019-08-29

Released: 2019-08-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4967, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4968, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT C



