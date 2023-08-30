Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11540, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



SABOGAL RIVERA, CAMILO ANDRES

Age: 30

Address: DOWNEY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARRERA CORONA, MARIO C

Age: 56

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-08-29

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BOSS, KAYLA LYNN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-08-29

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-01

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.