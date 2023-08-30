Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BORDEN, MASON LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11540, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
SABOGAL RIVERA, CAMILO ANDRES
Age: 30
Address: DOWNEY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARRERA CORONA, MARIO C
Age: 56
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-08-29
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-08-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOSS, KAYLA LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-08-29
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-01
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
