Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 38 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11540, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

SABOGAL RIVERA, CAMILO ANDRES

Age: 30 
Address: DOWNEY, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-29 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BARRERA CORONA, MARIO C

Age: 56 
Address: GILLETTE, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-08-29 
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-03 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 27 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-08-29 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


BOSS, KAYLA LYNN

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION 
Booking Date: 2023-08-29 
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-01 
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

