Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

FERNANDEZ, PAUL EDWARD

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #6859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6858, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6858, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, RONALD TILMON

Age: 67

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6857, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SCHNEIDER, ALISHA MICHELLE

Age: 27

Address: KENNEWICK, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6855, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VINSON, NATHAN DWAYNE

Age: 26

Address: KENNEWEICK, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



