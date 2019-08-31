Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MIDDLETON, ANTONIO

Age: 54 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-31 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BELL, THOMAS FLOYD

Age: 66 
Address: BANCROFT, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DEBELLOTTE, TREVOR

Age: 24 
Address: WEST MINISTER, CO
Booking Type:Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: PTS

BERRY, CODY

Age: 40 
Address: PARIS, TX
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: PTS

NICHOLS, KYLE

Age: 22 
Address: LAKE CITY, FL
Booking Type:Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: PTS

BROWN, JEFFERY ALAN

Age: 45 
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LOTT, CHASE ROBERT

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4976, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAVIS, TERRA

Age: 38 
Address: BURLEY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • False Representation of Value of Shares, Bonds or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WATERS, SAMANTHA

Age: 27 
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

LOCUST, JASON

Age: 30 
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

STOCKWELL, JEFFREY

Age: 29 
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

RUIZ, ISMAEL

Age: 42 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4975, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

