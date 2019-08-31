Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MIDDLETON, ANTONIO

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BELL, THOMAS FLOYD

Age: 66

Address: BANCROFT, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEBELLOTTE, TREVOR

Age: 24

Address: WEST MINISTER, CO

Booking Type:Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: PTS

BERRY, CODY

Age: 40

Address: PARIS, TX

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: PTS

NICHOLS, KYLE

Age: 22

Address: LAKE CITY, FL

Booking Type:Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: PTS

BROWN, JEFFERY ALAN

Age: 45

Address: FORT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOTT, CHASE ROBERT

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4976, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



DAVIS, TERRA

Age: 38

Address: BURLEY, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

False Representation of Value of Shares, Bonds or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WATERS, SAMANTHA

Age: 27

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LOCUST, JASON

Age: 30

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



STOCKWELL, JEFFREY

Age: 29

Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



RUIZ, ISMAEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4975, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: