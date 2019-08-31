Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MIDDLETON, ANTONIO
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BELL, THOMAS FLOYD
Age: 66
Address: BANCROFT, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEBELLOTTE, TREVOR
Age: 24
Address: WEST MINISTER, CO
Booking Type:Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: PTS
BERRY, CODY
Age: 40
Address: PARIS, TX
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: PTS
NICHOLS, KYLE
Age: 22
Address: LAKE CITY, FL
Booking Type:Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: PTS
BROWN, JEFFERY ALAN
Age: 45
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOTT, CHASE ROBERT
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4976, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAVIS, TERRA
Age: 38
Address: BURLEY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- False Representation of Value of Shares, Bonds or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WATERS, SAMANTHA
Age: 27
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LOCUST, JASON
Age: 30
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
STOCKWELL, JEFFREY
Age: 29
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
RUIZ, ISMAEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4975, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
